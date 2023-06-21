Publisher’s Toast: Here’s Hoping

Spring is finally sprung and it’s time to do some housekeeping in my little satellite office here in Manhattan. It is no simple task as every time I reduce the cases of beverages, they are quickly replaced by new submissions. That is actually a good thing as it means there are launches, new packaging and SKUs to be added to an array of brands that dot our shelves. There is great churn of products coming and going. My office is a reflection of that. I am grateful that the brand creators want me to sample their wares, though, a quick personal note must be added: When you send in product, I am just a palate of one and sending me cases fills up my usually small neat office with product I can never consume. There are simply too many brands that want my attention. I’m losing myself in the midst of all this liquid!

Activity is fast and furious as a bold new generation of marketers try their hand, trying to reach the same retailers, distributors/ wholesalers and investors who control beverages. Remember, something must be removed to make way for your brand. Shelf space is finite. There must be some compelling reason for them to take on new brands. I am but one arbiter, but I want to give a small observation on what I’m seeing.

We are covering the energy drink in this issue, so I cite this category. I have been impressed with many brands that recently crossed my desk. Still, as I’ve stated many times, I don’t think the taste aspect has caught up to functionality, efficacy and positioning of the claims of many brands. Whether it’s the sweeteners, the formulations or creating the wrong SKUs, so many that I sample are just okay. The recent added negative sweetener coverage will exacerbate the hesitancy to take on new brands, and put pressure on creators to give great taste, but that is your task. Carve out your niche in the marketplace, be it with targeted demographics or lighter taste. Knowing if you can’t compete with the “big guys” , strive to compete in your unique way and hopefully you’ll succeed.

As we head to our BevNET Live here in my hometown next month, I look forward to a whole array of brands to sample on a bigger scale than my office, and hope for the best for them. And not too many leftovers.