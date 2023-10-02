Publisher’s Toast: The Fall Cycle

I’m about to head out to Expo East, followed by NACS, with sundry other shows to follow for our entire BevNET team. The events cycle never ends. That’s a good thing. It’s always great to attend for a myriad of reasons, foremost is to see old friends and make new ones. I’ve been attending trade shows and conferences for over 40 years, with beverages being my beat for the last 33. I am never disappointed. There you get a first- hand look at the offerings that will fill the truck bays, warehouses and store shelves heading into the fall, and more importantly 2024.

These shows put Innovation on full display and highlight the art of beverage marketing. We get to see the newest launches and line extensions. The latest packaging trends and formats are introduced at the shows, along with the graphics that will help to differentiate the brands. Hot tip: It’s always accepted that you get three seconds or less to make an impression in the aisle, so make sure your look stands out. Suppliers of all sorts are also present at the shows, both to support their customers exhibiting there, but more importantly, to reach potential brands to work with.

Companies spend an inordinate amount of time and money attending these events. For years, the results merited the expenditure. But over the past few years, Covid fears have adversely impacted the success of these events. We saw fewer launches with less marketing muscle behind them. There was a timidity, mostly justified, in many companies’ plans for the shows. That was reality then, but this is now.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of my job is to be privy to what companies plan to put together for their marketing activities. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been encouraged, actually elated, that companies are back on track in aggressively pursuing agendas. Heading into the new year you’ll see so much activity, it’ll make your head spin. New SKUs will hit the shelves, powered by new formulations and packaging options. Marketing dollars will finally be allocated to support their efforts. I’m hearing enthusiasm all around.

Yes, I’m a cockeyed optimist and a cheerleader for the beverage industry, but I feel that my excitement is justified. I believe that 2024 will be a great year for beverage companies, and we’re getting our first look at the products and plans that will help them get there.