2024 Summer Fancy Food Show Returns to New York City

The Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages, is set to return to the Big Apple in June.

The 2024 edition of the show will take place on June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York City and will feature a variety of educational seminars and exhibit halls.

Highlights of the Summer Fancy Food program include:

• Top Chef host Kristen Kish will deliver a keynote address discussing the diverse world of cuisine, local flavors, the innovation realm of food, and the latest trends in foodservice.

• A panel with Naturally New York about business financing that is tailored for founders and their teams amidst the current challenging climate. The talk is designed to help attendees clarify objectives and timelines, determine their funding needs and connect with investors and banks.

• Michael Wolf, founder of food innovation news and analysis site The Spoon, will present FoodGPT: How Specialty Food Makers Can Leverage AI for Business Growth. During the session, he will cover early lessons from food brands using AI and GenAI to discover new recipes, optimize operations, and connect with consumers.

The show will also feature a new debut district (showcasing new products, exhibitors, and ideas), a supplier diversity pavilion, a plant-based pavilion, an end-of-show food rescue and donation, and more. Additionally, scheduling will include ample time for networking and peer feedback from exhibitors and attendees.