Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: COCONUT MILK AND RTD COCONUT MILK

Sure, we’ve gone from Soy to Almond when it comes to dairy substitutes, but what comes next? For a long time, it looked like Oat Milk was going to be the big winner, but growth slowed to a pedestrian 7% last year, although Oatly and Chobani outpaced the category. Look at Coconut Milk and there’s a bigger growth story emerging – one that features many of the same labels established in the alt-milk category (Silk, So Delicious, Rebbl, Califia). With Starbucks bringing a flavored RTD Coconut Milk to the masses, the training wheels are on – will it manifest in the dairy aisle as well as the to-go cooler?