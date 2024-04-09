Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not
SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: PREMIXED COCKTAILS
Several years of growth have paid off for Buzzballz, as it was bought out by Sazerac earlier this month. That leaves Beatbox as the largest independent brand, with huge ongoing growth. Meanwhile, Coke/BF teamup Jack and Coke is starting to gain momentum, as is The Long Drink. And look out for carb-free brand Carbliss, which showed huge gains in the trailing 52 weeks.
