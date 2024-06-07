Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not
SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: BOTTLED FRUIT DRINKS/BOTTLED FRUIT JUICE BLENDS
While you can read about the thick blends in our Smoothie feature, at the ambient Fruit Drink and Blend level it’s a lower price, higher penetration game. It’s where Snapple and Bai and Arizona fight it out, and in those categories, it’s also where we’re seeing Good 2 Grow continue to exert strength as an underrated brand power. It’s outselling both Motts and Juicy Juice in the blend space, while dueling with the Snapples and Arizonas of the world in the Fruit Drink category.
