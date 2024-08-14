Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: NONFLAVORED STILL WATER AND FLAVORED STILL WATER

Glaceau Smartwater recently passed Aquafina as the top nonflavored still water, and Vitaminwater remains at the top of flavored brands by a long shot, showing the power of premium brands. Smartwater’s share is way up, reflecting the increased pricing environment, but also the decline of older brands like Aquafina and Dasani. In this space, that long-ago purchase of Glaceau yielded not one but two billion-dollar brands for Coke.