View Print Version BevNET MagazineNovember-December 2024

Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
Email

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: SPIKED SELTZER

Could the wave have crested? With Vizzy and Truly receding, it looks like most of the field has been cleared. The White Claw Generation rules supreme… until they find something else, like the RTD cocktails that are continuing to grow. Still, some indie brands are making inroads here, from Spindrift to Happy Dad to Aldi’s own Vista Bay. Go Aldi!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receive your free magazine!

Join thousands of other food and beverage professionals who utilize BevNET Magazine to stay up-to-date on current trends and news within the food and beverage world.

Receive your free copy of the magazine 6x per year in digital or print and utilize insights on consumer behavior, brand growth, category volume, and trend forecasting.

Subscribe