Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not
SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: SPIKED SELTZER
Could the wave have crested? With Vizzy and Truly receding, it looks like most of the field has been cleared. The White Claw Generation rules supreme… until they find something else, like the RTD cocktails that are continuing to grow. Still, some indie brands are making inroads here, from Spindrift to Happy Dad to Aldi’s own Vista Bay. Go Aldi!
