Publisher’s Toast: AriZona Never Disappoints

In May, I took a trip to the land of AriZona Beverages. It is a drive out to Long Island I’ve taken dozens of times in my 32 years of chronicling the business. AriZona started around the time I came into the industry. I met Don Vultaggio early in my career, and it was the start of a friendship that has endured for all these years and is just as strong today. In those early days, were both novices in the world of soft drink marketing. Don came from the beer wholesaler’s universe and I had been the publisher of a trade magazine about cosmetics and fragrances.

From the first meeting, I was intrigued by the brand and their vision. They saw the success of Snapple and said “It can’t be so hard, the marketplace has room for many other brands, so let’s jump in.” Don and his then-partner, John Ferolito, took a leap of faith in launching AriZona and never looked back.

They went against conventional marketing and had great formulations, graphic designs and packaging as their centerpiece. AriZona worked in a bubble. They determined what they thought would work, executed all aspects of the new brand and did it at warp speed. They did it with no research, outside advisors, trial balloons or test runs or anything to impede getting it to market. If they liked the idea, they took a chance. The success speaks for itself.

What has impressed me most is that Don and his team, including his two sons, still work that way. I have seen hundreds of brands in my 32 years, I can’t think of any other company that has achieved sustained success, and continued to innovate, as much as this special company. I have seen so many companies achieve short term success and then disappear. I’ve seen brilliant entrepreneurs over these 32 years, but none with the longevity of AriZona.

In my few hours at their headquarters, I was introduced to a bevy of products on the drawing board or that are about to be launched. They don’t rest on their laurels, or play it safe. Creativity is the DNA of AriZona. It is infectious being around their team. They are like new kids on the block trying to jump into the beverage arena, not the titans they are.

It has been a pleasure to have AriZona Beverages around for my entire beverage career. It has made my job a better experience.