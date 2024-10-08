Publisher’s Toast: Don’t Slow Down

We passed Labor Day and are heading into the final stage of our beverage cycle, so I’d like to take stock of where things are vs. where I thought they’d be. I think back to the start of 2024 and my optimism for a banner year. We were two years past Covid receding from its dire impact on every aspect of our lives. Timidity seemed to be making way for excitement.

Soooooo…. are we back?

In my role as publisher at BevNET I try to connect with as many brands as possible, trying to keep up with the pulse of the industry. It is actually my favorite aspect of my job. For those of you who know me, I’m not a shrinking violet, and talking is what I do best. I’m the ultimate cheerleader for all things beverages. So earlier this year, I heard largely growth-oriented plans: ideas for lots of new SKUs, packaging updates, and greater geographic expansion. Marketing agendas were aggressive, budgets were sufficient to support their initiatives. I couldn’t be happier for the potential success of all the brands I interact with.

The year rolled out strongly. Each category had its ups and downs, but as a whole, the business was solid. Players big and small were achieving gains. The numbers were good, but I really judge success in the dozens of conversations I have with the brands, as they are the true test of what’s really happening. All seemed well.

As we rolled through the summer, I still heard mostly positive reports. The litmus test would be after the season when everyone could take stock of how they did. It would be the true measurement. So let’s delve into what the numbers say and how marketers are responding. Across the board most categories were down. CSDs, sports drinks, coffee, flavored water and base water were slightly off. Actually the only category to exhibit growth was coconut water. As they say in politics, “all within the margin of error” Really nothing to worry about. It was still a strong year.

Those are the numbers, but I look at it from a different perspective. So many of the brands I work with seem to have curtailed or cut their marketing initiatives, with almost all saying they’re now gearing up for 2025. In my opinion, this would stifle the momentum that they’ve achieved earlier in the year. I would hope they would take the long view. You’ve recovered from the covid debacle, keep going forward. The time for timidity is over.