Boo Koo changes company’s name, focus, board

In the wake of a financial statement in which the company

reported profits falling by 93 percent, Boo Koo Beverage Company is changing

its name, changing its focus, and bringing in new old blood in the form of

industry veterans.

The company will change its name – pending shareholder

approval – to Performing Brands Inc. and will broaden its lineup beyond energy

drinks to include health, wellness and functional beverages, including the June

launch of Boo Koo Burner, which will combine energy with protein.

“(Consumers) are looking for more functionality and

obviously looking for benefits within these (energy) drinks other than another

me-too,” said Boo Koo Chairman Steven Solomon.

To help with that realignment, Boo Koo has added three

industry veterans to the board of directors: Gil Cassagne,

former CEO of Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages, Jack Belsito, former

President of Snapple Distributors, Inc., and Joe Bayern former Chief Strategy

Officer of Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages.

That collection of industry veterans

and their connections to the Dr Pepper Snapple Group raise some interesting

questions about Boo Koo’s intentions.

In the company’s May, 8, SEC filing, it blamed its drastic

drop in revenue on the loss of distribution within the independent Coca-Cola

system – something the Dr Pepper Snapple Group might be able to help with. DPSG

brass strengthened the company prior to its split from Cadbury by buying up

bottlers, and Cadbury bottler George Kalil commented that he thought the

Cadbury spinoff could help the company more nimbly adapt to new beverage trends

– like energy and functional drinks.

Solomon dodged questions on whether he planned to leverage

the board’s connections with the DPSG to solve the company’s distribution

challenges, saying “We haven’t really disclosed our plans on that (distribution)

right now.”

He was clear, however, that the company is not currently

considering selling out to DPSG.

Asked why he became involved with Boo Koo, Belsito said “it’s

an interesting company” before saying he wasn’t currently interested in being

interviewed.

