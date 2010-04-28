California Natural Products Unveils CalNaturale Svelte All-Natural Sustained Energy Protein Drink

LATHROP, Calif., April 27 /PRNewswire/ — California Natural Products, a leading manufacturer of more than 150 certified organic and natural foods and beverages for contract customers, today announced the introduction of a multi-functional, all-natural sustained energy protein drink called CalNaturale™ Svelte™, marking the first-ever national consumer brand launch in the company’s 30-year history. Dedicated to providing great taste, positive nutrition and increased vitality through pure and simple ingredients, CalNaturale Svelte is a non-dairy, gluten-free natural alternative to other energy, protein and meal replacement beverages currently in the marketplace.







“After years of working behind the scenes developing products that have truly shaped the natural landscape, California Natural Products is ready to embark on our first national consumer brand,” says Pat Mitchell, president and founder. “We’ve developed tremendous insights and knowledge into creating superior products as well as identifying the needs of the marketplace.”







Made with organic and all-natural ingredients, CalNaturale Svelte drinks come in a variety of delicious flavors to satisfy any taste palette and provide naturally sustained energy through a unique blend of certified organic complex carbohydrates, including rice syrup solids and inulin, high fiber and a substantial amount of protein. Svelte drinks provide a good source of the daily value of fiber in just one serving and 16g of protein from a fresh, organic base of soymilk and rice. The beverage also qualifies as a low glycemic product with only 9g of sugar per container.







“We have performed extensive tests to guarantee that the CalNaturale Svelte product’s nutritional composition meets the highest standards without sacrificing taste, and we take pride in the fact that our product is superior quality,” continues Mitchell.







The CalNaturale Svelte drinks answer consumers’ need for a great-tasting, natural energy beverage that also delivers unparalled positive nutrition and convenience for active adults. It is ideal for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up, a post-workout snack and moms on the go. CalNaturale Svelte beverages are available in four naturally delicious flavors including Chocolate, French Vanilla, Cappuccino and Spiced Chai, and are packaged in recyclable Tetra Prisma containers-providing consumers with one of the leading environmentally-friendly options for beverages. Each 15.9 ounce container is value-priced from $2.69 to $2.99.







This spring, CalNaturale Svelte products will be available at select natural food stores, grocers and drug stores in 25 states throughout the U.S., including locations in the Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Pacific Northwest regions. For a complete listing of product availability by state, please visit http://sveltebrand.com/buy-svelte. Additionally, all four CalNaturale Svelte flavors can be purchased online at www.sveltebrand.com.







Founded in 1980, California Natural Products has a rich heritage developing food products and ingredients dating back to the invention and patenting of natural processes for Inulin, Rice Syrup, Rice Beverages and other innovative ingredients in the early ’80s, and the creation of the leading rice milk and Aseptic packaging in the early ’90s.







About CalNaturale



CalNaturale is the first-ever national consumer brand launch from California Natural Products, a leading all-natural food company whose mission is to improve the health and wellness of consumers by offering the best-tasting, nourishing and convenient foods at a great value, without compromising on quality or the environment. The CalNaturale Svelte product is a multi-functional, all-natural sustained energy protein beverage dedicated to providing great taste, positive nutrition and increased vitality through pure and simple ingredients. Made with organic and all-natural ingredients, CalNaturale Svelte drinks are also non-dairy, cholesterol-free, certified gluten-free and certified kosher. They offer a natural alternative to other sustained energy, protein and mealreplacement beverages in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.sveltebrand.com.