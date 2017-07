FRS Powered: Tebow

In this Oct. 24, 2010 photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is seen during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. Twenty-three-year-old Tebow is collaborating with Nathan Whitaker on an inspirational memoir called “Through My Eyes,” scheduled to come out in April 2011, HarperCollins announced Monday Nov. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)