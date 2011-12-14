Paramount Pictures and Coke Zero Present The “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” Live Movie Premiere Event

Fans Across the Globe Can Tune In Online to Experience the Red Carpet Firsthand

HOLLYWOOD, CA (December 12, 2011): Paramount Pictures and Coke Zero announced today they will team up to present the live MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—GHOST PROTOCOL movie premiere in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 14th. The live red carpet event will air online beginning at 7:00 p.m. BRST/ 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST and will feature a live performance by Grammy®-nominated DJ & Producer Tiësto, who will unveil his brand new re-mix of the famed Mission: Impossible theme song, written by Lalo Schifren, for the first time ever. This special red carpet event will be streamed free at CokeZero.com/Mission, MissionImpossible.com, Livestream.com/MissionImpossible, http://www.facebook.com/tiesto and Coke Zero on Facebook.

The film’s star and producer Tom Cruise, co-star Paula Patton, director Brad Bird and other special celebrity guests will be on-hand in Rio for live interviews with hosts Quddus and Carla Lamarca. As part of this special live-stream, Coke Zero, Tiësto and MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—GHOST PROTOCOL fans will be able to ask cast members questions directly from the Livestream chat. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to experience highlights from the multi-city global tour the cast and filmmakers have completed, including stops in Japan, Korea, India, Dubai, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Russia and Italy.

“The ‘Mission’ movies have an immense worldwide fan base,” commented LeeAnne Stables, Paramount’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships. “And bringing brand leader Coke Zero and a live performance by internationally renowned DJ & Producer Tiësto together to celebrate the release of this next installment in the hit ‘Mission’ franchise couldn’t make for a more exciting global event.”

“The theme song to MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE is so recognizable and immediately ignites an emotion. We’re so excited to see how Tiësto will make it his own,” said Chip York, Worldwide Entertainment Marketing Director, The Coca-Cola Company. “The energy at the Rio premiere and the Livestream of the event will ‘Make it Possible’ for fans to experience something unique and special, as Coke Zero celebrates our partnership with the next installment of the movie franchise.”

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—GHOST PROTOCOL is directed by Brad Bird, written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and is produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk. Blamed for the terrorist bombing of the Kremlin, IMF operative Ethan Hunt is disavowed along with the rest of the agency when the President initiates “Ghost Protocol.” Left without any resources or backup, Ethan must find a way to clear his agency’s name and prevent another attack. To complicate matters further, Ethan is forced to embark on this mission with a team of fellow IMF fugitives whose personal motives he does not fully know.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – GHOST PROTOCOL opens in IMAX and other select locations beginning Friday, December 16th and nationwide on December 21st, 2011.

