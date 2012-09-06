EBOOST JILLIAN MICHAELS

EBOOST, the vitamin-infused natural energy drink, today announced that health, fitness, and nutrition expert, Jillian Michaels, has joined EBOOST as a company investor and has assumed the role of “Chief Energy Officer” for the brand. Michaels is the latest health conscious celebrity to join EBOOST as an investor, with pro athletes including New York Knick, Amar’e Stoudemire, the Miami Dolphin Anthony Fasano and the Cincinnati Bengal Terrence Newman having been on board from the beginning. A responsible boost in an otherwise irresponsible category, EBOOST is designed to provide energy, focus, immunity and recovery, any time of day. For more information, please visit www.eboost.com. (PRNewsFoto/EBOOST)