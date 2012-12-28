Pepsi and Beyonce Encourage Fan Photos for Super Bowl Halftime Show

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2012 /PRNewswire/ — Pepsi and Beyonce are inviting fans to help make this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show one of the most memorable and compelling shows ever. Beginning on Saturday, December 29th, fans are encouraged to submit photos of specific “poses” in hopes of being selected for a chance of a lifetime – to appear in an on-air introduction welcoming Beyonce to the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show.

Beginning Saturday, December 29, Pepsi will take over Times Square with digital billboards calling fans to submit their photos. Fans who visit www.pepsi.com/halftimewill be given a series of poses to photograph, including head bopping, feet tapping, and yes, even hips shaking. Hundreds of photos uploaded at www.Pepsi.com/halftimewith the hashtag #PepsiHalftime will be used to introduce the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show and to welcome Beyonce to the world’s biggest stage. The show will air on CBS on February 3, 2013.

In addition, people who submit their photos by January 11th will be entered into a drawing for a chance to be one of 50 lucky fans selected for an unforgettable on-field experience during Beyonce’s Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show performance seen by millions of viewers at home. These fans will be able to bring a friend to New Orleans, participate in dress rehearsals during the week leading up to the show, and be a part of the Halftime Show’s on-field dance team on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Pepsi is bringing to life its ‘Live for Now’ mindset which places fans at the center of this experience,” said Angelique Krembs , vice president of marketing, Pepsi. “Pepsi is looking for new ways to involve fans in the Halftime Show experience, and ‘live’ it like never before. And this is just the beginning. Only Pepsi could offer these amazing experiences, and we are proud to be able to work with our partners at the NFL, CBS and with Beyonce in this unique and creative manner.”

Pepsi has also created a local promotion for residents of the New Orleans area. Pepsi will select an additional 50 winners and their guests from Pepsi’s local retail partners, and give them an on-field experience at the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. These fans will also be on the field during Beyonce’s performance.

Photo submissions for #PepsiHalftime will end on January 19th. For official rules and information, fans can visit www.pepsi.com/halftime. The “NFL Entities” (as defined in the official rules) have not offered or sponsored the sweepstakes in any way.

About PepsiCo

