Pepsi To Sponsor 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show

PepsiCo and the National Football League (NFL) announced today that Pepsi will be the sponsor of the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and follows the renewal of a long-term agreement between PepsiCo and the NFL last year. Pepsi, which last sponsored the live event in 2007, will also have 60 seconds of advertising time during the game, one that attracted over 111 million viewers this year.

Adam Harter, the vice president of consumer engagement for PepsiCo Beverages, said that the deal represents an important extension of Pepsi’s “Live for Now” campaign, which the company launched earlier this year. The global marketing campaign, designed to refresh Pepsi image and its ties to pop culture and music, features new TV advertising with singer Nikki Minaj, one billion cans of Pepsi designed with a silhouette of Michael Jackson, and a partnership with Twitter to stream live concerts.

“As the most watched and highly-anticipated entertainment event of the year, the Super Bowl Halftime show is right at the heart of sports and music,” Harter said. “We are excited to provide a fully integrated fan engagement experience for NFL and Pepsi fans.