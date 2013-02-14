AquaBall Gains Distribution With List of Retailers

IRVINE, Calif. — True Drinks, Inc. a healthy beverage provider with major entertainment and media company licensing agreements for use of their characters on its proprietary, patented bottles, today announced that the company’s full line of AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water has gained distribution agreements with the following retailers: Big Lots, Hy-Vee, Lipari, Marc’s, Save A Lot, Schnucks, Stop & Shop, Unified Grocers, and WinCo.

Jason Dorfman, National Director of Sales, commented, “True Drinks is excited to announce these new partnerships with regional and national outlets such as Stop & Shop as we continue to expand our retail footprint throughout the United States. The retail landscape has taken notice of the general public’s demand for healthy, great tasting hydration options. AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water offers the consumer a product that is equally fun and healthy. We thank our new partners for helping us deliver these nutritious solutions to the marketplace.”

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks, Inc. is a beverage company with licensing agreements with major entertainment and media companies for use of their characters on its proprietary, patented bottles. AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, the Company’s vitamin-enhanced water that was created as a 0 calorie, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda for kids, is currently being sold into mass-market retailers throughout the United States.