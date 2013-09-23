Download BevNET’s 2013 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner
New Hope Natural Media’s annual Natural Products Expo East show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center this week. Expo East, along with its sister show Expo West, are the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products. BevNET.com will be on hand to cover and report on the beverage-related exhibitors at the show – nearly 115 in total this year.
Download our printable Expo East 2013 Show Planner for a handy list of beverage exhibitors listed both alphabetically and by booth number.
WHEN: September 25-28, 2013
WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD
WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers
WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.
EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m
Below, you’ll find details about the show, listings of beverage exhibitors (supplied by New Hope Natural Media), and BevNET’s print-ready show planner.
BevNET’s coverage of Natural Products Expo East 2013 is sponsored by Ayala’s Herbal Tea and Cocozia.
Download Your Print-Ready Expo East Show Planner (PDF)
Exhibitors
|1907 New Zealand Artesian Water
|8616
|Ace Farm
|949
|Alkalife International
|5834
|ALKAZONE/Better Health Lab Inc.
|1833
|ALO Drink by SPI West Port, Inc.
|407
|Aloe Vera Jaumave
|1805
|American Fruits & Flavors
|1241
|AQUAhydrate
|138
|B’More Organic
|2806
|Baxco Pharmaceutical, Inc
|4834
|Black Bear Energy
|850
|Blu-Dot Beverage Company Inc.
|8824
|Blue Buddha Beverages
|8308
|Blue Monkey Coconut Collection
|750
|Body Glove Surge
|656
|Bohemian Botanicals
|8517
|Brands Within Reach LLC
|8408
|Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
|243
|Bucha Live Kombucha
|2811
|C2O Pure Coconut Water
|236
|Ceres Fruit Juices
|1506
|ChaiElixir
|144
|Chia Star
|1048
|Ciranda
|2508
|
COCOZIA Coconut Water by Epicurex
|
2814
|Coombs Family Farms
|2317
|Dr. B’s Premium Microbrewed Tea
|334
|Dream Foods International
|2711
|Drink Chia
|1027
|drinkme Beverage Co.
|240
|Eden Foods
|1020
|Elite Naturel USA LLC
|1308
|Epicurean French Beverages
|1156
|Everfresh Juice
|657
|Flavorganics, LLC
|1924
|Flax USA
|1147
|Florida Crystals – Domino Foods Inc.
|720
|Fruit d’Or
|2505
|Genesis Today
|5414
|GloryBee
|210
|Green Mustache
|1409
|Green Shoots
|136
|Hansen’s Natural
|1537
|Harmless Harvest
|222
|Harney & Sons Tea Co
|312
|HealthVerve
|1708
|
Herbal Water/Ayala’s Herbal Water
|
638
|Hiball Energy
|8322
|High Country Kombucha
|107
|Honest Tea
|1006
|icebox water
|1831
|In The Raw
|707
|In Zone Brands, Inc.
|354
|InterNatural Foods
|820
|INVO
|8217
|iQ Juice
|8009
|ITO EN, LTD.
|738
|Jayone Foods, Inc.
|213
|Jin+Ja
|8207
|Karma Wellness Water
|1158
|Kate Farms
|460
|Kava King Products Inc.
|5518
|Kombucha Wonder Drink/Tea Tibet
|1331
|La Croix Sparkling Water
|648
|Lakewood Organic Juice Company
|2217
|Liberty Richter
|1031
|LIVE Soda Kombucha
|1240
|Lochhead Vanilla Company
|424
|Mamma Chia
|520
|Marley Beverage
|445
|MetaBrand
|4627
|Mode Drinks
|8404
|Motto
|8001
|MulBerry Love
|8519
|NEO North America
|8526
|NUUN & U Natural Hydration
|1133
|NY2O
|8214
|Oat Works
|353
|Oh Yeah! Nutrition
|6418
|OKF Corporation
|233
|Orgain, Inc.
|315
|Organic Harvest
|1161
|Owl’s Brew
|8222
|Pearl Royal
|1151
|Penta Water LLC
|145
|Pulse Beverage
|8523
|Pyure Brands LLC
|2523
|Reed’s Inc
|1511
|RIZE Beverage
|5931
|Rob’s Really Good
|643
|Rooibee Red Tea
|507
|Runa LLC
|2424
|Scheckter’s Organic Beverages INC
|1932
|SIPP eco beverage co.
|526
|Skyland Foods
|8511
|Smart Juices LLC
|151
|Suja Juice
|8314
|SunOpta Inc.
|1415
|Sunrise Brand Management
|1411
|Thermo Pod
|960
|Thirsty Buddha
|8007
|TRAC Health
|8311
|Tres Karkade
|8321
|TumericALIVE
|8509
|uve Gourmet
|1336
|Vasinee Food Corp. (Foco Coconut Water)
|8618
|Veri Organic Soda
|352
|Vermont Coffee Company
|937
|Vertical Water
|8422
|White Rock Beverage Company
|556
|Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.
|2414
|WILD Flavors
|1623
|Wild Poppy Juice Company
|8419
|Xiomega3, LLC
|8505
|Zenify
|859
|Zevia LLC
|640
|Zing Anything Inc.
|3112