Download BevNET’s 2013 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner

New Hope Natural Media’s annual Natural Products Expo East show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center this week. Expo East, along with its sister show Expo West, are the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products. BevNET.com will be on hand to cover and report on the beverage-related exhibitors at the show – nearly 115 in total this year.

Download our printable Expo East 2013 Show Planner for a handy list of beverage exhibitors listed both alphabetically and by booth number.

WHEN: September 25-28, 2013

WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD

WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers

WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Below, you’ll find details about the show, listings of beverage exhibitors (supplied by New Hope Natural Media), and BevNET’s print-ready show planner.

BevNET’s coverage of Natural Products Expo East 2013 is sponsored by Ayala’s Herbal Tea and Cocozia.



Exhibitors

1907 New Zealand Artesian Water 8616 Ace Farm 949 Alkalife International 5834 ALKAZONE/Better Health Lab Inc. 1833 ALO Drink by SPI West Port, Inc. 407 Aloe Vera Jaumave 1805 American Fruits & Flavors 1241 AQUAhydrate 138 B’More Organic 2806 Baxco Pharmaceutical, Inc 4834 Black Bear Energy 850 Blu-Dot Beverage Company Inc. 8824 Blue Buddha Beverages 8308 Blue Monkey Coconut Collection 750 Body Glove Surge 656 Bohemian Botanicals 8517 Brands Within Reach LLC 8408 Bruce Cost Ginger Ale 243 Bucha Live Kombucha 2811 C2O Pure Coconut Water 236 Ceres Fruit Juices 1506 ChaiElixir 144 Chia Star 1048 Ciranda 2508 COCOZIA Coconut Water by Epicurex 2814 Coombs Family Farms 2317 Dr. B’s Premium Microbrewed Tea 334 Dream Foods International 2711 Drink Chia 1027 drinkme Beverage Co. 240 Eden Foods 1020 Elite Naturel USA LLC 1308 Epicurean French Beverages 1156 Everfresh Juice 657 Flavorganics, LLC 1924 Flax USA 1147 Florida Crystals – Domino Foods Inc. 720 Fruit d’Or 2505 Genesis Today 5414 GloryBee 210 Green Mustache 1409 Green Shoots 136 Hansen’s Natural 1537 Harmless Harvest 222 Harney & Sons Tea Co 312 HealthVerve 1708 Herbal Water/Ayala’s Herbal Water 638 Hiball Energy 8322 High Country Kombucha 107 Honest Tea 1006 icebox water 1831 In The Raw 707 In Zone Brands, Inc. 354 InterNatural Foods 820 INVO 8217 iQ Juice 8009 ITO EN, LTD. 738 Jayone Foods, Inc. 213 Jin+Ja 8207 Karma Wellness Water 1158 Kate Farms 460 Kava King Products Inc. 5518 Kombucha Wonder Drink/Tea Tibet 1331 La Croix Sparkling Water 648 Lakewood Organic Juice Company 2217 Liberty Richter 1031 LIVE Soda Kombucha 1240 Lochhead Vanilla Company 424 Mamma Chia 520 Marley Beverage 445 MetaBrand 4627 Mode Drinks 8404 Motto 8001 MulBerry Love 8519 NEO North America 8526 NUUN & U Natural Hydration 1133 NY2O 8214 Oat Works 353 Oh Yeah! Nutrition 6418 OKF Corporation 233 Orgain, Inc. 315 Organic Harvest 1161 Owl’s Brew 8222 Pearl Royal 1151 Penta Water LLC 145 Pulse Beverage 8523 Pyure Brands LLC 2523 Reed’s Inc 1511 RIZE Beverage 5931 Rob’s Really Good 643 Rooibee Red Tea 507 Runa LLC 2424 Scheckter’s Organic Beverages INC 1932 SIPP eco beverage co. 526 Skyland Foods 8511 Smart Juices LLC 151 Suja Juice 8314 SunOpta Inc. 1415 Sunrise Brand Management 1411 Thermo Pod 960 Thirsty Buddha 8007 TRAC Health 8311 Tres Karkade 8321 TumericALIVE 8509 uve Gourmet 1336 Vasinee Food Corp. (Foco Coconut Water) 8618 Veri Organic Soda 352 Vermont Coffee Company 937 Vertical Water 8422 White Rock Beverage Company 556 Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc. 2414 WILD Flavors 1623 Wild Poppy Juice Company 8419 Xiomega3, LLC 8505 Zenify 859 Zevia LLC 640 Zing Anything Inc. 3112

Download Your Print-Ready Expo East Show Planner (PDF)