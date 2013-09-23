Download BevNET’s 2013 Natural Products Expo East Show Planner

New Hope Natural Media’s annual Natural Products Expo East show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center this week. Expo East, along with its sister show Expo West, are the leading venues to see and sample all-natural and organic products. BevNET.com will be on hand to cover and report on the beverage-related exhibitors at the show – nearly 115  in total this year.

WHEN: September 25-28, 2013
WHERE: Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD
WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers
WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

Below, you’ll find details about the show, listings of beverage exhibitors (supplied by New Hope Natural Media), and BevNET’s print-ready show planner.

Exhibitors

1907 New Zealand Artesian Water 8616
Ace Farm 949
Alkalife International 5834
ALKAZONE/Better Health Lab Inc. 1833
ALO Drink by SPI West Port, Inc. 407
Aloe Vera Jaumave 1805
American Fruits & Flavors 1241
AQUAhydrate 138
B’More Organic 2806
Baxco Pharmaceutical, Inc 4834
Black Bear Energy 850
Blu-Dot Beverage Company Inc. 8824
Blue Buddha Beverages 8308
Blue Monkey Coconut Collection 750
Body Glove Surge 656
Bohemian Botanicals 8517
Brands Within Reach LLC 8408
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale 243
Bucha Live Kombucha 2811
C2O Pure Coconut Water 236
Ceres Fruit Juices 1506
ChaiElixir 144
Chia Star 1048
Ciranda 2508

COCOZIA Coconut Water by Epicurex

2814
Coombs Family Farms 2317
Dr. B’s Premium Microbrewed Tea 334
Dream Foods International 2711
Drink Chia 1027
drinkme Beverage Co. 240
Eden Foods 1020
Elite Naturel USA LLC 1308
Epicurean French Beverages 1156
Everfresh Juice 657
Flavorganics, LLC 1924
Flax USA 1147
Florida Crystals – Domino Foods Inc. 720
Fruit d’Or 2505
Genesis Today 5414
GloryBee 210
Green Mustache 1409
Green Shoots 136
Hansen’s Natural 1537
Harmless Harvest 222
Harney & Sons Tea Co 312
HealthVerve 1708

Herbal Water/Ayala’s Herbal Water

638
Hiball Energy 8322
High Country Kombucha 107
Honest Tea 1006
icebox water 1831
In The Raw 707
In Zone Brands, Inc. 354
InterNatural Foods 820
INVO 8217
iQ Juice 8009
ITO EN, LTD. 738
Jayone Foods, Inc. 213
Jin+Ja 8207
Karma Wellness Water 1158
Kate Farms 460
Kava King Products Inc. 5518
Kombucha Wonder Drink/Tea Tibet 1331
La Croix Sparkling Water 648
Lakewood Organic Juice Company 2217
Liberty Richter 1031
LIVE Soda Kombucha 1240
Lochhead Vanilla Company 424
Mamma Chia 520
Marley Beverage 445
MetaBrand 4627
Mode Drinks 8404
Motto 8001
MulBerry Love 8519
NEO North America 8526
NUUN & U Natural Hydration 1133
NY2O 8214
Oat Works 353
Oh Yeah! Nutrition 6418
OKF Corporation 233
Orgain, Inc. 315
Organic Harvest 1161
Owl’s Brew 8222
Pearl Royal 1151
Penta Water LLC 145
Pulse Beverage 8523
Pyure Brands LLC 2523
Reed’s Inc 1511
RIZE Beverage 5931
Rob’s Really Good 643
Rooibee Red Tea 507
Runa LLC 2424
Scheckter’s Organic Beverages INC 1932
SIPP eco beverage co. 526
Skyland Foods 8511
Smart Juices LLC 151
Suja Juice 8314
SunOpta Inc. 1415
Sunrise Brand Management 1411
Thermo Pod 960
Thirsty Buddha 8007
TRAC Health 8311
Tres Karkade 8321
TumericALIVE 8509
uve Gourmet 1336
Vasinee Food Corp. (Foco Coconut Water) 8618
Veri Organic Soda 352
Vermont Coffee Company 937
Vertical Water 8422
White Rock Beverage Company 556
Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc. 2414
WILD Flavors 1623
Wild Poppy Juice Company 8419
Xiomega3, LLC 8505
Zenify 859
Zevia LLC 640
Zing Anything Inc. 3112

