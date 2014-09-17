Folgers Unveils Portable Coffee Enhancers

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The makers of Folgers® coffee, America’s #1 favorite coffee brand[1], introduce new Folgers Flavors™, a line of flavored liquid coffee enhancers that make it easy to personalize a perfect cup of coffee – anytime, anywhere.

Packaged in sleek, palm-sized squeeze bottles, Folgers Flavors flavor enhancers provide consumers with a unique and customizable coffee experience. Available in four delicious varieties: Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel and Mocha, Folgers Flavors coffee enhancers puts the freedom to flavor in the palm of your hand, allowing coffee drinkers to add a little or a lot… just the way you like it!

“The ability to customize a perfect cup of coffee isn’t just a luxury found only in coffee shops,” said Maribeth Burns, Vice President Corporate Communications, The J.M. Smucker Company. “Folgers Flavors are designed for at-home and on-the-go coffee fans to enjoy a personalized coffee experience every time.”

Folgers Flavors coffee enhancers are available at grocery stores nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3.99. Visit Folgers.com for more information, and a store locator to find Folgers Flavors coffee enhancers at a retailer near you. Follow Folgerson Facebook at Facebook.com/Folgers or Twitter @FolgersCoffee.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For more than 115 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that bring families together to share memorable meals and moments. Today, Smucker is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fruit spreads, retail packaged coffee, peanut butter, shortening and oils, ice cream toppings, sweetened condensed milk, and natural foods products in North America. Its family of brands includesSmucker’s®, Folgers®, Dunkin’ Donuts®, Jif®, Crisco®, Pillsbury®, Eagle Brand®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Hungry Jack®, Cafe Bustelo®, Cafe Pilon®, truRoots®, White Lily® andMartha White® in the United States, along with Robin Hood®, Five Roses®, Carnation® andBick’s® in Canada. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about the Company, visit www.jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Pillsbury® is a trademark of The Pillsbury Company, LLC; Carnation® is a trademark of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A.; and Dunkin’ Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC.

Dunkin’ Donuts® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin’ Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin’ Donuts® restaurants.

