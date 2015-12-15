trusource Launches Line of Protein Powders and Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Kroger

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 15, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — A new kind of fitness nutrition brand for aspiring athletes & fitness enthusiasts everywhere is launching exclusively at Kroger stores. trusourceTM is a line of protein powders and ready-to-drink protein beverages with amazing taste, unique packaging and innovative yet straightforward formulations to make everyday nutrition for an active lifestyle more convenient, simple and accessible.

“There is an unmet need in sports nutrition – trusourceTM is going to grow the category with a brand philosophy, products and package design created to support real people in pursuit of their everyday fitness goals,” said Stuart Heflin, Senior Brand Manager, trusourceTM.

trusourceTM products are formulated to deliver high quality protein in unique, user-friendly solutions for any time of day, and any fitness occasion. The line includes four different protein products in powder and ready-to-drink form:

Anytime Protein – a protein powder providing 20 grams of high quality protein per 140-calorie serving, Anytime Protein comes in Chocolate Shake and Vanilla Shake flavors and mixes easily in water, milk or milk alternatives like soy or almond milk.

Protein + Energy – a protein powder delivering 15 grams of protein per 90-calorie serving along with 75 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources, Protein + Energy comes in café-inspired Vanilla Latte and Chocolate Mocha flavors.

Protein Water — a light, refreshing ready-to-drink protein beverage, Protein Water delivers 20 grams of protein per 80-calorie serving and is available in three fruit flavors – Citrus Splash, Fruit Passion and Blue Raspberry.

Protein Java – a ready-to-drink iced coffee beverage packed with 16 grams of protein and caffeine, Protein Java contains 100 calories and four grams of sugar.

“Partnering with key brands like trusourceTM is allowing Kroger to build and provide a full product regimen to meet the needs of our customers,” said Travis Riepenhoff, Kroger Drug/GM Category Manager.

trusourceTM is distributed by Optimum Nutrition – the world leader in sports nutrition known for exceptional quality.

To help consumers reach their fitness goals, trusourceTM also offers rich online content on its website www.mytrusource.com, fitness advice and a robust social media community. You can follow trusourceTM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and via the hashtag #mytrusource.

About trusource™

trusourceTM is a new kind of fitness nutrition brand to support everyday people as they strive to do great things. The trusourceTMmission is to educate, equip and empower goal achievement, demystifying sports nutrition and providing trusted, high quality fitness nutrition solutions. trusourceTM offers four different protein products: Anytime Protein, Protein + Energy and ready-to-drink Protein Water and Protein Java.

About Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With state-of-the-art production facilities in three states, ON is the only sports nutrition company to manufacture items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand’s Gold Standard 100% Whey is universally recognized as one of the world’s best-selling whey protein powders. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most on-line retailers. ON products are also distributed in 70 countries around the world.