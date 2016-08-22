Chameleon Cold-Brew Lands Top Spot on 2016 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Chameleon Cold-Brew, the nation’s original purveyor of bottled cold-brew coffee, announces its spot as #140 on the coveted 2016 Inc. 5000 List, beating out any other bottled coffee brand on the list. Chameleon also landed #2 in Top Austin companies, #8 in Top Texas companies, and #9 in Top Food & Beverage companies. Chameleon Cold-Brew grew 2,507% over a three-year period, on the heels of triple digit growth every year since the company’s inception in 2010.

Founded in the heart of Austin, Chameleon sticks to authentic and proven sourcing and brewing methods. Each cold-brew batch uses only 100 percent organic, Fair Trade Arabica coffee and Texas Hill County limestone-cured water. Chameleon’s proprietary brewing process carefully controls temperatures for more than 16 hours and then slowly small-batch air-roasts on-site, which only 1% of roasters in the U.S. do. This process ensures no bean burns, and preserves maximum freshness for a uniquely smooth taste that is 50% less acidic than typical brewed coffee. The result is a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee, that can be enjoyed hot or cold, with a little milk, sugar, or even booze – for a fully customizable drink.

“We are truly honored to be recognized on the 2016 Inc. 5000 List and to place so high on the list within our industry,” said Chris Campbell, president and CEO of Chameleon Cold-Brew. “Our growth as a brand speaks to maintaining the highest standards in sourcing, roasting and brewing our cold-brew, and continuing to deliver the highest quality, organic cold-brew coffee to the masses.”

According to Mintel, cold-brew coffee, one of the fastest growing caffeinated beverages, grew 580 percent from 2011-2016 in sales. Chameleon continues to stay ahead of the trend, by continuing to bring new innovation to the cold-brew coffee category. This year, the brand unveiled an upgraded holographic label, and the world’s only Pecan flavored concentrate, Texas Pecan, a nod to its lone star roots.

Chameleon currently offers five concentrates and six ready-to-drink flavors, and can be found in the refrigerated section in recyclable glass bottles. For more information on the brand and products, please visit www.chameleoncoldbrew.com.

About Chameleon Cold-Brew

