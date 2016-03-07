Download BevNET’s Natural Products Expo West 2016 Show Planner

Natural Products Expo West 2016 opens this week at the Anaheim Convention Center. Co-located with Engredea and Nutracon, Expo West is one of the most important shows of the year for showcasing innovation, new brands and line extensions.

We’ve compiled a handy and easy way for attendees to navigate the 350+ beverage-related exhibitors at the show. Download our printable Expo West 2016 Show Planner, which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.

As always, BevNET will be on hand to cover the event from the show floor, with instant coverage on social media and online, along with print and video stories in the days to follow. For minute-by-minute updates, be sure to follow our social media reporting on Twitter at @BevNET and @BevNETCraven, Instagram and Facebook.

Natural Products Expo West 2016

WHEN: March 11-13, 2016

WHERE: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

WHO: Brokers, Distributors, Importers & Exporters and Retailers

WHY: Product demonstrations and samples, educational seminars, workshops, and special events.

EXHIBITION FLOOR SHOW HOURS:

Thursday, March 10: 12:00pm – 6:00pm (Hilton Hotel – Hot Products)

Friday, March 11: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, March 12: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday, March 13: 10:00am – 4:00pm

BevNET’s coverage of Natural Products Expo West 2016 is sponsored by Evergreen Packaging, ALO, GURU Energy, AIDP, Blue Pacific Flavors, Wanu Water, C2O Coconut Water, Hint Water and Malk Organics.

