Hiball’s Todd Berardi Introduces Alta Palla

Hiball founder Todd Berardi is taking his company beyond the energy drink category.

Having extended Hiball into caffeinated coconut water, cold brew coffee and protein drinks, Berardi is set to launch a new line of caffeine-free refreshment drinks as well.

Alta Palla (“High Ball” in Italian), is a line of organic and fair trade-certified sparkling juices that will debut at the Natural Products Expo West 2016 trade show in Anaheim, Calif. in March. The brand will launch nationally at Whole Foods later that month. The logo, cans and 4 packs were designed by Berardi’s wife and graphic designer Alyssa Warnock.

“We wanted to offer something new to our current customer base but also to a whole new segment of people,” Berardi said in a call with BevNET. “We wanted something people could enjoy regardless of their age or what time of day it is.”

Berardi added that he saw a void in the marketplace, pointing to how similarly-minded sparkling juice brands like category leaders Izze and San Pellegrino are neither organic nor fair trade.

Alta Palla will launch with four flavors – black cherry, blood orange, lemonade and grapefruit – in 4-packs and single 12 oz. cans, priced at $4.99 and $1.29, respectively. Consisting of between 5 and 10 percent organic fruit juice, the product contains 120 calories per can. By comparison, San Pellegrino juices contain between 150-160 calories per 11.1 oz. can.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Hiball, Alta Palla will use its parent company’s existing distribution system, allowing retailers and distributors to place orders for the brands together. Hiball’s sales reps will merchandise and sell both brands and the company’s e-commerce platform will also allow for both products to be purchased together.

“We believe there’s a lot of cross pollination potential,” Berardi added.

On the Hiball front, Berardi revealed that the brand is riding high after a year of 77 percent growth and will be adding two new flavors to its line: ruby red and blood orange, which will replace the brand’s organic cranberry apple and wild berry flavors. Along with Hiball’s black cherry flavor, which the company introduced in 2015, the new SKUs will launch nationally at Whole Foods in March. Other recent distribution gains include Hiball’s entry into 450 Target stores and 300 Pilot Flying J stores.

Hiball is also extending its cold brew coffee line with a black, unsweetened, dairy-free SKU, which will join its existing vanilla, coffee and mocha flavors.

Meanwhile, Hiball’s long-awaited protein line will also make its debut at Natural Products Expo West 2016. Offered in three flavors – chocolate, vanilla and coffee – the line extension packs 20 grams of RBST-free, grass-fed protein and 100 mg of organic caffeine per 12 oz. slim can.