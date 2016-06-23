Be Well Nutrition Raises $1 Million for ICONIC Protein Beverages

New Orleans, LA – 6/22/16 – Be Well Nutrition, Inc. maker of the beverage line ICONIC PROTEIN, which is a premium ready-to- drink grass fed protein has completed a capital raise of $1 million.

The New Orleans, Louisiana based company announced the raise in a press release on Tuesday. The funding will be used for expanding ICONIC PROTEIN’s presence in retail, marketing, and funding inventory. Co-founder and CEO Billy Bosch said the new funds would be put towards “Expansion in key markets across the US. While there is competition in the space, we’re confident we have something different based on the tremendous success we are seeing in the key accounts we’re in.”

Over the past year ICONIC PROTEIN has ramped up distribution of the grass fed protein which is sold at Sprouts stores across the U.S. and also carried by a range of natural and conventional grocers, including H-E- B, Kroger, Wegmans, Fairway, Ingles, Earthfare, and GNC. ICONIC PROTEIN ready-to- drink beverage provides on-the- go consumers 20 grams of premium protein from grass-fed hormone free cows and only 3g of sugar (organic blue agave). With only 130 calories, ICONIC PROTEIN is great for a healthy snack, light breakfast, or post workout recovery.

For more information, hi resolution images, or sample requests please contact Valerie Garcia at valerie@drinkiconic.com or visit www.drinkiconic.com