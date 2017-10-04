Arla Foods Ingredients Highlights Whey Protein’s Role in ‘Nutrition For Life’

DENMARK (October 4, 2017) (Ingredient Communications) — Whey protein supplier Arla Foods Ingredients is set to unveil a campaign called ‘Nutrition For Life’ at this year’s Food Ingredients Europe (Messe Frankfurt, Germany, 28-30 November 2017).

Exhibiting on Stand 08.0C41, Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase how whey protein delivers important health benefits to people at all stages of life, from babies and toddlers, through to seniors. The new campaign places a particular focus on applications in paediatrics, health foods and medical nutrition.

Taking centre-stage will be innovative whey-based ingredient solutions created for the complementary feeding and blood sugar control categories. The new concepts will highlight the potential for developing products that provide excellent taste, convenience and nutrition at different life stages.

“Whey’s unique selling point is that it can be used to create ingredients that support consumer health from infancy to adulthood and right through to retirement and beyond,” said Manel Romeu Bellés, Marketing Manager at Area Foods Ingredients. “Food manufacturers are in the perfect position to harness this strength, and help consumers manage their health with tasty products made with whey-based ingredients that deliver targeted nutritional needs at each life stage. At FIE 2017, through Nutrition For Life, we will be telling the stories about how this can be done using our portfolio of high quality whey protein ingredients.”

For more information, please contact: Richard Clarke, Ingredient Communications Tel: +44 7766 256176 | Email: richard@ingredientcommunications.com

About Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients is a global leader in value-added whey solutions. We discover and deliver ingredients derived from whey, supporting the food industry with the development and efficient processing of more natural, functional and nutritious foods.We serve global markets within early life nutrition, medical nutrition, sport nutrition, health foods and other foods and beverage products.

Five reasons to choose us:

We have R&D in our DNA

We offer superior quality

We are your trusted business partner

We support sustainability

We ensure security of supply

Arla Foods Ingredients is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arla Foods. Our head office is in Denmark.