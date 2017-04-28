BevNET Podcast Ep. 55: Juicero Jeopardy, Sour Soylent, and Avoiding the Bottle Blues

In this episode of the podcast, BevNET’s John Craven and Jeff Klineman discussed some of the big stories in the food and beverage business, including tough press for Juicero, operational issues for brands like Soylent and Reed’s, and the ways the largest, publicly-traded food and beverage companies are attempting to refresh their lineups through transactions — and through change at the top. Also included in this edition of the podcast: a chat on packaging trends and innovation with Zuckerman Honickman executives Michael Zuckerman and Adam Dorfman, and a “What are you drinking?” segment with BevNET’s director of sales, John McKenna, and senior sales executive Adam Stern.