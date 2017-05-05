BevNET Podcast Ep. 56: Going Next Level With FoodFutureCo

In an interview recorded for this edition of the BevNET Podcast, we sat down with Gigi Lee Chang, the managing director of cause-oriented food business accelerator FoodFutureCo. Chang, who also founded baby food brand Plum Organics, explained FoodFutureCo’s work in advising and supporting early- and mid-stage food and beverage companies, particularly those that are providing unique products and solutions for the food system. Chang also offered her perspective on how the opportunities and challenges for food entrepreneurs have evolved since Plum launched in 2005. Also included in this episode of the podcast: the first edition of “Elevator Talk,” a new series in which we chat with early-stage brand owners about their products and their communities.