BevNET Podcast Ep. 59: Margaritas, Mezcal and Money

In this episode of the BevNET Podcast, we sat down with Mark Mahoney, the co-founder and CEO of premium cocktail mixer brand Powell & Mahoney, who joined us for a discussion about his background as a beverage entrepreneur, the rapid development of the premium mixer space and what’s next for the thriving category. This episode also includes a segment with BevNET editor-in-chief Jeffrey Klineman, who examined recent investment deals in the food and beverage industry, including First Beverage Ventures’ investment in a mezcal company, Castanea Partners’ acquisition of a majority stake in craft brewery The Bruery and a new round of funding for fast-growing snack brand Hippeas, one that included actor Leonardo DiCaprio. We also spoke with Loco Coffee Co. co-founder Dan Bresciani for the latest edition of “Elevator Talk.”