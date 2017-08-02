Clare Rose, Inc. adds C+SWISS Hemp Ice Tea to Portfolio

Miami, FL (August 2, 2017) – Bevo Vino, LLC, an importer of specialty food and beverage products, announced the company’s flagship product, C+SWISS Hemp Ice Tea has been picked up by Clare Rose, a beer and beverage distributor.

Starting in August, consumers on Long Island will be able to walk into any store, restaurant, or establishment that sells beverages and buy C+SWISS Hemp Ice Tea.

“We’re very excited to begin our new partnership with C+SWISS, and, just as excited to be able to expand our non alc. portfolio with a progressive brand in a category with tremendous upside” said Matthew Holthaus, vice president of sales and marketing at Clare Rose.

Marc Lewin, Bevo Vino’s Boss Man, agreed.

“This is a significant deal for us,” he said. “Clare Rose is the dominant distributor on Long Island that services basically every account in this geographic region. The partnership with Clare Rose, Inc., gives C+SWISS Hemp Ice Tea the platform to build the brand and grow its footprint on Long Island into thousands of stores.”

For any wholesale or distribution inquiries on C+SWISS Hemp Ice Tea, please contact Bevo Vino,LLC at info@drinkcswiss.com or (305) 915 5294.