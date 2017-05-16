Community Coffee Showcases New Iced Beverages at NRA Show 2017

Chicago, IL, (May 20, 2017) — At this year’s National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, Community Coffee Company (booth #9422) will highlight two of its newest product offerings—Sweet Lemonade and Southern Sweet Tea. Each of these refreshing beverages brews from a premeasured filter pack for the ultimate in convenience, consistent flavor and calorie labeling compliance.

With a mix of pure cane sugar and natural lemon flavors, Community Coffee Company’s new Sweet Lemonade offers a crisp twist on a warm weather classic. Likewise Southern Sweet Tea—made with orange pekoe and black tea— is perfectly sweetened to complement foods and deliver the clean tea taste the Community Ice Tea is known for.

“Community Coffee Company is no longer just a hot coffee company; we are a beverage solutions provider,” said Senior General Manager Chuck McMillan. “Because we are focused on bringing new, quality products and tastes to our customers, we’re excited about expanding our food service lineup to include more refreshing cold products.”

Both new product offerings will be available for sampling at Community’s coffee and iced tea sample bar, along with the company’s Signature Blend Iced Coffee, Porch Breeze™ Iced Tea, Private Reserve Evangeline Coffee Blend and more.

Yumna Jawad, owner of the popular blog “Feel Good Foodie,” will also be joining Community Coffee Company at the show. Beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 20 and 10:30 am on Sunday, May 21, Yumna will host “How To” sessions on food and beverage photography, styling and social media at Community Coffee’s booth (#9422). Yumna Jawad will demonstrate valuable tips to restaurant owners for making their restaurant “POP” including styling food and beverages for social media.

For more information, please visit http://www.communitycoffee.com/forbusiness.

About Community Coffee Company

Now in its 98th year, Community Coffee Company is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America, and four generations of the Saurage family have operated the company since its inception. Founded in 1919, Community Coffee Company is an importer, roaster and distributor of the highest-quality premium coffees and teas, using only 100% Arabica coffee beans. For additional information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Facebook and Twitter.