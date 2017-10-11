The Dancing Blender Smoothie Co. Launches Bantigo Smoothie

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (October 11, 2017) — The Dancing Blender Smoothie Company (TDB), a South Orange, New Jersey-based smoothie cafe launched its bottled, premium, signature acai bottled smoothie called Bantigo.

The Dancing Blender is known for its premium signature smoothies, juices and acai bowls.

It introduced Bantigo, an organic Acai smoothie blended with organic strawberry, banana, blueberry and apple juice in a 16 oz bottle.

The Bantigo smoothie is pasteurized using high-pressure process (HPP) and has a verified shelf life of 45 days, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Acai is an organic superfood packed with powerful antioxidants, healthy omega 3, 6, 9 and is sustainably harvested. It is non-GMO, gluten free, vegan and fair trade.

In the next few months, TDB will be launching additional products in the product line with Power Tm, a kale, flaxseed, banana and oats smoothieand its signature, yet traditional strawberry, banana smoothie, called Racheil.

TDB will support the introduction of its smoothies with samples and bonus offers to consumers and distributors.

About The Dancing Blender

The Dancing Blender is a dream realized for creator and owner, Manny Adeleye. He developed this concept after many years of learning, dabbling and honing the skills of a culinary artist of both food and beverage. Manny spent many years in corporate America and now returns to his passion. Steeped in his healthy habits and lifestyle, he is here to share healthy options with a twist, to awaken the pallet and jumpstart healthy ways.

A self-taught chef, his remarkable attention to detail, texture, mouthfeel and flavor combination allows one to experience fruits and vegetables to their full potential.

Having owned a smoothie company in South Orange, New Jersey many years ago and then going to corporate America, Manny has had a unique opportunity to have worked in retail business settings in many capacities and reflects on the business culture and customer experience he is trying to offer. Manny is very excited about bringing the TDB premium smoothie experience to the masses.

www.thedancingblender.com