Ecuadorian Healing Water, WanKu, Launches in U.S.

Boston, MA (July 11, 2017) — Founded by Babson MBA candidate Juan Giraldo and his childhood friend, Nicolás Estrella, WanKu is a new herbal infusion made from more than 20 medicinal herbs and aromatic flowers sourced from the Andes Mountains in Ecuador that delivers diuretic, digestive, and anti-stress properties. Known to the locals as el agua que cura, “the healing water” has all natural, organic, and non-GMO ingredients.

Ingredients: water, organic lime flavor, organic sugar cane, stevia, chamomile, white basil, lemon beebrush, congona, white pelargonium, black basil, broadleaf plantain, sweet oregano, red-root amaranth, fennel, starflowers, escancel, sweet-scented pelargonium, field horsetail, lemon balm, peppermint, lemongrass, linseed, cocklebur.

“People in Vilcabamba, a village in the southern part of Ecuador, are known for living more than 100 years, says Wanku co-founder Juan Giraldo, they say that “the healing water” is one of the reasons for their healthy lives and longevity. Our goal is to bring these benefits to the US through WanKu.”

WanKu will launch with a crowdfunding campaign on July 12, 2017 at PieShell.

WanKu will be available at Amazon.com, Boston-based natural product stores, healthy restaurants, cafés, and yoga studios.

Giraldo and Estrella plan to create a sustainable value chain buy purchasing ingredients directly from Ecuadorian farmers at a fair trade price, and improve their livelihoods by giving them access to better production resources.

WanKu is an herbal infusion that has a fruity and aromatic flavor with a hint of natural lemon. We source our organic ingredients directly from Ecuadorian farmers at fair trade prices so we can help them improve their quality of life.