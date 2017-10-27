Ethan’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shots Arrive in Whole Foods

BOULDER, Colo. — Organic beverage newcomer Ethan’s has launched a line of Apple Cider Vinegar Shots in three delicious flavors including Cinnamon Maple, Ginger Pineapple and Turmeric Apple. A convenient delivery of your daily dose of apple cider vinegar, the shots have arrived in Whole Foods nationwide and select natural food retailers across the country. Ethan’s provides the optimal dose of apple cider vinegar and added superfoods to maximize taste and health benefits.

“We know our customers lead busy lives, but they also take their health seriously,” said Ethan Hirshberg, Founder of Ethan’s. “That’s why we set out to make it easy to reap the benefits of apple cider vinegar. We worked hard to develop a product that tastes good and is conveniently packaged so getting a daily dose of this essential ingredient is not a chore.”

All Ethan’s products are USDA Certified Organic and gluten free. Ethan’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shots are stored in non-reactive, BPA-free glass packaging to guarantee consumers are getting the healthiest product possible.

In addition to Ethan’s dedication to organic ingredients and safe packaging, all three flavors are specifically designed with the help of a nutritional advisor to deliver maximum functional benefit. Research has shown regular consumption of apple cider vinegar can have numerous health benefits including: anti-cancer properties, reduction in blood sugar, digestion support, weight loss and more.

“When developing the flavors for Ethan’s, we took into consideration other beneficial ingredients to add to the fundamental apple cider vinegar,” said Leanna Shea, Registered Dietitian and Nutritional Advisor at Ethan’s. “That’s what led us to incorporating cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper and ginger into the three flavors. Each shot contains four teaspoons of ACV and the added functional benefits of at least one additional superfood.”

Ethan’s products are available in two sizes – single 2 oz. servings, retailing for $2.99 and multi-serve 16 oz. bottles retailing for $8.99.

About Ethan’s

At Ethan’s, we know being a food company is an enormous responsibility. Everything we make is simple and honest, using whole organic ingredients to provide the most delicious, functional, and harmless products possible. We owe it to our loyal consumers to give them products they can trust to put in their bodies. We do the research, so you don’t have to. To learn more about Ethan’s and the health benefits of apple cider vinegar visit us at http://www.ethans.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.