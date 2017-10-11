FORTO Coffee Now Sold in More than 30,000 Stores

NEW YORK, NY (October 10, 2017) — Since its founding in 2012, Dyla LLC has more than doubled in size each year. Now, the company’s two beverage brands are sold in more than 30,000 retail stores nationwide and cater to a loyal millennial consumer base looking for healthier options across the energy, coffee and drink mix categories.

FORTO (www.FortoCoffee.com) – the #1 U.S. Coffee Shot

Stur (www.SturDrinks.com) – the #1 U.S. Natural/ Organic Drink Mix

“It’s incredible to see what our team has been able to accomplish so far, and we are having a lot of fun in the process,” said Noel Premkumar, the CEO/Founder of Dyla LLC shares.

Neel started the company in his home 5 years ago and now has over 20 employees across the U.S., with the expectation that the team will double in size by the end of 2018.

“We are constantly innovating our products to address retailer and consumer feedback and improve our product offering,” said Neel. “We are currently preparing to reveal a full new line up of FORTO Coffee Shots that will break more barriers in the ‘energy shot’ space and expand the opportunity for all of our retail partners by bringing millennial RTD coffee consumers into the energy shot category.“

FORTO will be revealing their updated offering of organic cold brew coffee shots at the NACS Expo in Chicago on October 17-20.

About Stur

Stur is the fastest-growing brand in the $1.5 billion Drink Mix category, with products in both liquid and powder format. Made by a father for his family to love water naturally, Stur only contains Organic or Natural ingredients, including real fruit and stevia extracts. Since launching in 2012, Stur has been seen by millions of consumers on monthly TV Shopping shows and has over 100,000 Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest fans. Stur is also the #1 selling drink mix item on Amazon, and is sold in thousands of Natural & Grocery stores across North America, including Walmart-CA, Target, Kroger, Ahold, Albertsons, Publix, Food Lion, Winn-Dixie, Loblaw, ShopRite, Meijer, HEB, and more – driving incremental growth at retail. For additional information on Stur, please visit www.SturDrinks.com.

About FORTO

FORTO is the #1 U.S. Coffee Shot, sold in over 20,000 stores nationwide and incrementally growing the energy shot category. Created by a father of twins needing wholesome energy – FORTO is made with Organic & Fair-Trade Colombian Coffee. The name FORTO is derived from the Italian word for strong (forté), as each handheld bottle of FORTO has as much energy as 2 regular cups of coffee! These 2oz coffee shots attract new consumers in the coffee and energy drink categories who are looking for convenient energy made with delicious organic ingredients. For additional information on FORTO, please visit www.FortoCoffee.com.