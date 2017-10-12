Grant Thornton Taps Robert Allen to Lead Its Food and Beverage Sector

CHICAGO, Ill. (October 6, 2017) — Grant Thornton LLP has named Robert Allen the new Food and Beverage sector leader in its Consumer and Industrial Products industry practice. In this role, Allen will oversee delivery of the firm’s audit, tax and advisory services to food and beverage clients. In addition, he will continue to serve as a principal in Grant Thornton’s Technology Solutions practice. Allen is based in Chicago and replaces Dexter Manning, who retired earlier this year.

Allen was a partner and leader of MarketSphere Consulting’s Oracle business until its 2013 acquisition by Grant Thornton. Before his work in consulting, Allen held a variety of roles in the food and beverage industry, focused on plant management, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, quality, scheduling, procurement and industrial engineering.

“Bob is a results-driven, growth-oriented leader with a proven track record in positioning organizations to achieve operational excellence,” said Jeff French, national managing partner of Consumer and Industrial Products for Grant Thornton. “Food and beverage companies are grappling with changing consumer preferences and how best to incorporate advanced technology into their operations, to name just a few trends. Bob’s industry experience, along with his technology background, will be assets to the growth ambitions and success of our food and beverage clients.”

Allen received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in management from Purdue University. He is a member of the Association for Operations Management, the American Society for Quality, Oracle Applications User Group and North Central Oracle Applications User Group.

