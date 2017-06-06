Hydrive Energy Water Announces ‘Relax Or Recharge’ Vacation Contest

AUSTIN, TX— Hydrive Energy Water, a zero-calorie energy water, announced today the launch of its “Relax or Recharge” destination contest. Hydrive Energy Water’s fans can enter to win $2,500 in travel vouchers to the destination of their choice. The vouchers include the following:

$1,000 gift card to the airline of choice

$1,000 Airbnb gift card

$500 Visa gift card

Consumers can text “HYDRIVE” to 31279 to be entered in the contest.

“Hydrive Energy Water wants to give back to consumers who have made Hydrive the best choice for their zero-calorie energy water,” said Thomas Oh, SVP of marketing for Big Red, the makers of Hydrive Energy Water. “Our fans are fit, active and on-the-go. We wanted to offer a prize that fits their busy lifestyle. By choosing their own destination, the winner can decide exactly what relaxation and recharging means to them.”

Hydrive Energy Water’s new formula is light, refreshing and flavorful and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins. The product line consists of four flavors including Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst to rehydrate and recharge consumers.

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35% DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 – $2.29/bottle. Hydrive Energy Water can be purchased nationally at major retailers.

