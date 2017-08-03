Icelandic Glacial Expands Canadian Footprint

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (August 1, 2017) – Naturally-alkaline, premium spring water brand, Icelandic Glacial™, today announced a huge expansion in distribution across all channels in Canada. The expansion not only adds new retailers, hotels, and restaurants, but also expands upon preexisting accounts to make Icelandic Glacial more readily available to Canadian consumers.

To date, retailers that carry Icelandic Glacial across the country include Walmart, Whole Foods, Loblaws, Bulk Barn, Giant Tiger, Sobeys, and Costco Business Centre. Additionally, consumers can now enjoy the pristine spring water at Gibby’s Steakhouse, Moishe’s Steakhouse, and La Queue de Cheval Steakhouse, all located in Montreal.

“Together with Unique Foods Canada, who has been an incredible partner, we are thrilled to have increased our footprint in the Canadian market, making Icelandic Glacial widely available throughout the country,” said Jon Olafsson, Chairman & Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial.

“We are extremely excited to widen availability for our loyal Canadian consumers,” said CEO Reza Mirza. “The increased distribution is part of a long-term trend marking Icelandic Glacial’s growth throughout North America and beyond.”

In addition to the signature spring water in PET bottles, Icelandic Glacial introduced both still and sparkling water in glass bottles just last year, with Canada being one of the first countries to distribute.

“It was easy making the decision to take such a high quality, pristine brand,” commented Jon Silver, President of Unique Foods. “Customers love the taste and quality of the water, the packaging is second to none, and being certified Carbon Neutral for both product and operation puts them miles ahead.”

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.

About Unique Foods (Canada), Inc.

Unique Foods is one of very few companies in North America with a business model that facilitates comprehensive market coverage, while maintaining control of all the key components required to manage brands effectively. Using a hybrid structure including a network of sub-distributors and wholesalers, combined with strategically positioned warehouse locations, enables us to get product to any retailer in Canada within 48 hours accurately and cost efficiently.

With our warehousing arrangements strategically located, and our portfolio, and hybrid distribution network, we are able