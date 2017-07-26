Juice Press To Open First D.C. Store In Union Station

NEW YORK (July 26, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Juice Press, the East Coast’s fastest growing organic food and beverage retailer, has announced the opening of its first Washington, D.C. store located in the city’s bustling transportation hub and leisure destination – Union Station. The new location, which is scheduled to open its doors this summer, will offer consumers the largest and freshest variety of organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, soups, salads, and snacks. Replacing the former Crumbs Bake shop on the concourse in the departures area between the D.C. Metro and Amtrak gates, the location of the new Juice Press storefront makes it convenient for travelers and on-the-go consumers to grab a nutritious meal, satisfying snack, or quick pick-me-up.

With over 68 locations in the New York metro area and Boston, the opening in Union Station expands Juice Press’s footprint to another major metropolis. In designing a store that is ideally equipped to provide a quick and effective grab and go experience, Juice Press is bringing its expertise from serving customers fresh organic juices, smoothies, soups, and snacks at major travel and tourist hubs, including Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center.

“Juice Press is one of the fastest growing nutrition retailers in the country, revolutionizing the grab and go experience with the widest selection of organic smoothies and cold-pressed juices,” said Michael Karsch, Chairman of the Board. “We are excited about the brand’s introduction in Washington D.C. and ability to make nutritious foods and beverages available for travelers and daily commuters.”

Committed to driving forward the healthy-eating movement, Juice Press takes pride in using only the highest quality organic produce and ingredients. Taking freshness to the next level, Juice Press even uses its own almond milk, made fresh daily in house. In addition, Juice Press offers a line of wellness supplements, as well as its vegan ProViotic, which has been tested and proven by the Harvard Medical School.

“Washington D.C. has a reputation for being one of the healthiest cities in the U.S.,” says Marcus Antebi, Founder of Juice Press. “At Juice Press, we create fresh and healthy products that harness the delicious, revitalizing energy of plants to help people look and feel beautiful, electric, and alive. We are passionate about being part of this great health movement in D.C.”

About Juice Press

Juice Press is on a mission to create the most trusted nutrition and wellness brand on the planet. Founded in 2010 with the vision of bringing a healthier, more transparent lifestyle platform to the market, Juice Press offers an expansive organic product line as well as a variety of lifestyle resources. In six short years, Juice Press has opened more than 68+ retail stores and is now recognized as the premiere organic “grab and go” health food provider. Juice Press produces an unparalleled selection of products and combines them with a short shelf-life to deliver customers a variety of fresh, nutrient dense products. Transparency, integrity, and community define Juice Press, and as they expand, the company will ensure that these ideals remain at the heart of the Juice Press brand. For more information about Juice Press, please visit www.juicepress.com and Instagram (@juicepress), Twitter (@juicepresstweet), and Facebook (@juicepress).