Jus By Julie Announces Partnership With Albert’s Organics

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (October 19, 2017) — Premier blended smoothie brand JUS by Julie has announced a partnership with leading supermarket distributor of fresh and organic refrigerated products, Albert’s Organics, for national distribution and preferred beverage distribution in Metro New York City. Beginning October 2017, the partnership between JUS by Julie and Albert’s Organics will allow JUS by Julie to expand their distribution reach into natural retailers and supermarkets nationwide.

“We are confident this partnership will be sustainable over the long term and will be beneficial to both parties,” said Elliott Simhon, VP of Sales at JUS by Julie. “We are honored to be immersed in a relationship with a company such as Albert’s that shares the same vision for JUS by Julie. We look forward to our involvement in helping prepare JUS by Julie for this impactful next step.”

This new agreement makes it convenient for consumers to get their favorite fresh certified vegan, kosher and gluten-free JUS by Julie products at their local supermarkets. Today, JUS by Julie offers an assortment of products across multiple categories in the refrigerated space. This includes blended smoothies, single serving soups, a probiotic-infused cashew hummus and crackers snack pack, and fresh lemon/lime juices.

Albert’s Organics is one of the nation’s top distributors for fresh and organic products and is owned by major distributor United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI). The company travels the country looking for food artisans, growers, and manufacturers that provide the finest in organic and natural fresh foods.

To learn about JÙS by Julie’s story, visit www.jusbyjulie.com.