LifeFuels Raises $5 Million in Seed Round

Beverage technology company LifeFuels raised $5 Million in seed funding in a round led by healthcare entrepreneur and angel investor Trenor Williams. The funding round primarily consists of strategic angel investors with experience in consumer products, beverage, and healthcare.

LifeFuels was founded with an ambitious goal: empowering consumers to create personalized functional beverages on the go, tailored to match their lifestyle. The LifeFuels team has spent the last two years perfecting their first product, the LifeFuels Bottle, an elegant blend of hardware and software with a focus on user-friendly design. The Bottle creates custom drinks out of multi-serving FuelPods stored and dispensed from it’s base. The LifeFuels App connects with the Bottle, allowing users to track their hydration and nutrient consumption in real-time, receive personalized recommendations based on their activity, and purchase FuelPods from a curated marketplace.

The company’s prototype Bottle was unveiled at CES in 2016, and received 10 innovation awards throughout the year. LifeFuels has partnered with DCA Design to leverage their deep expertise, as well as a top manufacturing firm to enable the company to scale quickly when they launch their Bottle and first line of 7 FuelPods later this year. “LifeFuels is poised to make a dramatic entrance into the market, and will help push the beverage industry towards a greater focus on health, sustainability, technology and personalization. I’m thrilled to be joining their Board at such a pivotal time.” Trenor Williams said at an event to mark the closing of the Seed funding round.

The close of LifeFuels’ first funding round is a major step for the DC area company; allowing them to finalize product testing and begin to ramp up production. LifeFuels’ CEO Jonathon Perrelli is confident his team has created a world class product, and is ready to hit the ground running with marketing and sales. “I’ve spent my entire career in the startup space, and I have never felt this much energy and excitement around a new product. Launching this year will be a dream come true for our team – we cannot wait to see people enjoying LifeFuels Bottles.”

LifeFuels is currently carrying out intensive testing, and finalizing the initial line of FuelPods for a consumer launch towards the end of 2017. The company is running a Beta Program with a test group this Summer, and will open up sales on several e-commerce sites, expanding to brick and mortar retailers in early 2018.

For more information please go to: www.lifefuels.co.