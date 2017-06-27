Nutpods Introduces New Packaging Format

June 21, 2017 – Bellevue, WA – nutpods, one of the fastest-growing, plant-based dairy-alternative beverages on the market, today announced the introduction of new packaging for its popular non-dairy creamer: a 16 fl. oz. refrigerated format that will be available at retailers starting September 2017. The creamer will be available in nutpods’ signature “Original/Unsweetened” flavor with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

nutpods’ current line of creamers (Original, Vanilla and Hazelnut flavors) is packaged in Tetra Pak® and the brand will continue to offer this packaging format. “Introducing nutpods in shelf-stable Tetra Pak allowed us to build an immediate direct-to-consumer business model that today is strong and sustainable,” says Madeline Haydon, founder and ceo of nutpods. “With the introduction of our new refrigerated format, consumers will now find nutpods in two key parts of the store: on the dry-goods shelf next to coffees and teas, and in the chilled section next to other refrigerated dairy and dairy-alternative brands.” Says Haydon, “We’re now in the first place you expect to find a creamer, and in both places you expect to find quality ingredients for your coffee and tea.”

As with all other nutpods creamers, the new 16 fl. oz. refrigerated product is certified non-GMO, Whole30® Approved and is also vegan, carrageenan free, gluten free and made with only naturally-occurring ingredients. The packaging is fully recyclable.

Made with a rich, creamy blend of coconut and almond and preservative-free, nutpods is, after just two years on the market, amongst the most popular dairy-free, plant-based creamers available. The brand regularly ranks amongst the top two best-selling shelf-stable creamer brands, is the youngest brand in the top 50 most frequently purchased grocery items on Amazon, and is enjoying over 400% growth this year.

Says Haydon: “nutpods is a truly great product introduced at the right time in the natural foods marketplace. Dairy sales are down, and plant-based F&B sales are on the rise. nutpods is in a unique position to not only take market share from old-school creamers, but attract new consumers to the virtues of dairy-free, plant-based products.”

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Washington State and dedicated to introducing food and beverage products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30®, paleo, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate the high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as an ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold on Amazon, Vitacost, and other e-commerce sites as well as at retail locations nationwide. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information.