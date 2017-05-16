Pina Colada Moonshine from Sugarlands Distilling Company

Gatlinburg, TN (May 12, 2017) – Sugarlands Distilling Company will release its newest spirit, Pina Colada moonshine, on May 12, 2017, just in time for summer parties and picnics! The latest offering from the award-winning East Tennessee distillery is the perfect flavor to accompany any sunny gathering of friends and family.

Pina Colada combines the tastes of fresh pineapple and coconut milk. The recognizable aroma transports your mind directly to the sunny beach setting of its dreams. Pina Colada is smooth, crisp, and sweet, yet it packs a warm 70 proof punch. It is best enjoyed over ice, on an island, or on your front porch.

Pina Colada will join a line of spirits that has won 20 awards internationally since distillation began in 2014. Sugarlands Distilling Company offers dozens of creative cocktail ideas on their cocktail page.

Pina Colada moonshine will only available at the distillery in downtown Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Since opening in March 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company has quickly become one of the most celebrated crafters of moonshine spirits in the country. The East Tennessee distillery currently offers 20 varieties of award-winning spirits distilled in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Sugarlands Distilling Company combines innovative drinks with a raconteur and thrilling vibe. At the downtown Gatlinburg distillery, craft moonshine and whiskey partners up with live music, moonshine tastings, distillery tours and outdoor adventures in the Sugarlands—an area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, also known as “moonshiners’ paradise.”