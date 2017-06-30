Taste Radio Ep. 64: Growing Organically With Stonyfield Farm Co-Founder Gary Hirshberg

For this week’s episode of the Taste Radio podcast, we’re bringing you an Independence Day-length conversation with Gary Hirshberg, the co-founder and chairman of dairy company Stonyfield Farm and a highly influential figure in the organic food movement. Hirshberg shares war stories ranging from the company’s pastoral beginnings, to its decade-long struggle for financing, and on to its eventual sale, mining them for wisdom that will resonate with any food and beverage professional. Also included in this episode: the latest edition of Elevator Talk, in which we profile Elaine Morrison, the founder of collagen elixir brand Eviva.