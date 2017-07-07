Taste Radio Ep. 65: Marketing Muscle, Broccoli Beverages and Tickle Water

This week’s episode of the Taste Radio podcast includes a feature conversation with Alex Galindez, the CEO of Runa, a maker of guayusa-based teas and energy drinks driven by social and environmental causes. Galindez, a veteran marketing executive in the food, beverage and media industries, discussed how she’s drawing on strategies and lessons from past roles to elevate communication of Runa’s social mission and brand story to a broader audience.

Also in this episode: members of the BevNET and Project NOSH team chatted about the most interesting or unique food or beverage that they saw at the recently held 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show; an interview with B. Bonin Bough, the host of CNBC’s “Cleveland Hustles” and a digital and social media expert who spearheaded roles in each discipline with PepsiCo and Mondelez; and the latest edition of Elevator Talk, featuring Tickle Water founder and CEO Heather McDowell.