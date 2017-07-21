Taste Radio Ep. 67: Sir Kensington’s Scott Norton Talks Condiments and Culture

On this week’s episode of Taste Radio, Project NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg and BevNET’s Jon Landis are joined by Scott Norton, founder of natural condiment brand Sir Kensington’s. Fueled by a mission to create “condiments with character,” the New York-based company, which was acquired by food and consumer product giant Unilever in April, is using a commitment to clean ingredients and responsible sourcing to reshape how consumers think about ketchup, mayonnaise and the entire condiment category. In our conversation, Norton discusses the company’s “inside-out” approach to marketing, how a strong company culture can bring tangible business results, and how a shared sense of responsibility to consumers has strengthened the company’s new relationship with Unilever.

Also in this episode, Brewbound assistant editor Justin Kendall and BevNET managing editor Ray Latif talk with John Reardon, founder and CEO of Deep Ellum Brewing; and Gwen Burlingame, founder of lactose-free ice cream brand Minus the Moo, is our next guest on Elevator Talk.