TISANE TEAS Launches Organic Alkaline Tea Line In Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 10, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — TISANE TEAS (pronounced tea-sahn), a Southern California based beverage company, just announced the launch of its new ready-to-drink “Alkaline Tea” line. The launch comes in the wake of the booming alkaline water movement as a first-mover in the flavored alkaline beverage space.

TISANE launched two refreshing tea profiles, Hibiscus Berry and Vanilla Chai, both of which are extremely hydrating due to their alkaline nature (8.0ph+). Both products are built on a premium Organic Rooibos Tea base, making them naturally high in antioxidants and caffeine-free. TISANE uses a blend of organic sweeteners to keep calorie counts low at only 50 calories per 16.9oz (500ml) container, making them a great tasting complement to a balanced, fit, and healthy lifestyle. The products are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, and Gluten-Free.

Both flavors are now available on shelves in Southern California, namely at the entire Gelson’s Markets chain, and will be expanding into additional high-end grocery chains in the coming weeks.

About TISANE

TISANE’s journey began in 2013 when the founder, Stephen Boyd, learned that his father had been diagnosed with two different forms of Cancer. Being that he knew nothing of the medical industry at the time, he felt there was little he could personally do to remedy the situation other than to play an emotionally supportive role for both his father and the rest of his family. However, after doing some extensive research on the correlation between cancer and the positive effects of an alkaline diet, it became clear that he may be able to do more for his father; he could help him eat as healthy as possible.

Since most vegetables are actually alkaline by nature, the two started by juicing fresh vegetables together on a daily basis and drinking alkaline water regularly, but quickly found themselves adding different assortments of tea to the mix in order to give the water some flavor. By adding tea, they found that they naturally consumed more water, which was one of their main goals in the first place – to stay hydrated.

Nowadays, the father is in remission from both forms of cancer, and they both personally feel better than they can ever remember. It’s Stephen’s passionate goal to share those feeling with others, which is why he developed TISANE, a completely organic line of tasty alkaline teas.