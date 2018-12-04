BevNET Live 2018: Guayaki Growing Purpose-Driven Distribution With Yerba Mate Co.

Since its founding, yerba mate brand Guayaki has been guided by what co-founder David Karr calls a “regenerative mentality.” That ethos has permeated into all areas of the brand, from its ecological sustainability initiatives to its vertically integrated supply chain. But over the past two years, as Karr and Guayaki’s Patrick Lee explained today on stage at BevNET Live Winter 2018, the company has been working to extend that philosophy into a self-distribution model with the creation of the Yerba Mate Co.

In this clip from the conference session, Karr and Lee detail how the Yerba Mate Co. has evolved over the last 24 months, during which it has started the process of making its delivery fleet completely electric. They also speak about its commitment to creating what they called a “legion of the system affected” with a goal to hire 10,000 formerly incarcerated people over the next decade.

Stay tuned to BevNET in the coming days for video of the complete discussion with Karr, Lee and BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman on stage during BevNET Live Winter 2018, as well as further coverage from the conference.