Gallery: New Spirits Roundup

Johnnie Walker

Limited to just 100 bottles, The John Walker Masters’ Edition from Johnnie Walker is a triple-matured Scotch whisky blend from six rare whiskies that have each been aged for a minimum of 50 years and are drawn from distilleries that existed during the lifetime of founder John Walker (1805-1857). The product will have a 43.3 percent and a suggested retail price of $25,000.