Gallery: New Spirits Roundup
Taking a detour from our coverage of non-alcoholic products, BevNET chronicles some of the recent new expressions, limited edition releases and package redesigns in the world of spirits, ranging from rare imported Scotch to canned cocktails.
Benham’s
Northern California-based independent distillery Benham’s offers a new barrel finished gin expression aimed primarily at mixologists in the on-premise channel. The suggested retail price is $42.99.
Black Fig and Gold Apricot Vodka
Black Fig and Gold Apricot Vodka, both from Black Infusions, are made with charcoal-filtered vodka that is naturally infuses with either whole dried California figs or apricots. The products, available in restaurants and markets throughout New England, retail for $33 per 750 ml bottle.
Bully Boy Amaro
Boston-based craft distillery Bully Boy tries its hand at the classic Italian liqueur, typically consumed as a digestif or used in cocktails. The suggested retail price is $28.99 for a 750 ml bottle (29 percent ABV) and the product will be available at retailers, restaurants and bars throughout New England beginning this month.
Chamucos Tequila
Chamucos Tequila has released a pair of new expressions: Diablo Blanco, which is bottled at 110 proof, and Extra Añejo, a blend of three-year-old, four year-old and five year-old tequila made from 100% blue agave.
CÎROC Black Raspberry
CÎROC Black Raspberry, available for a limited time, is a five-times distilled vodka infused with a blend of natural flavors.
Durham Distillery
North Carolina-based Durham Distillery has released two varieties of ready-to-drink cocktails — Gin & Tonic and Vodka & Soda — in 12 oz. cans. The line, available in select locations in North Carolina, contains 8 percent ABV.
Everclear
Everclear Grain Alcohol has unveiled new packaging that will roll out into U.S. markets late this year. The new design makes the label easier to read on-shelf and draws attention to the key features of the product.
Highland Park VALKNUT
Highland Park VALKNUT is the second in a series of three Viking-inspired releases created in partnership with Danish designer Jim Lyngvild. The single match Scotch whisky (46.8 percent ABV) is available at a suggested retail price of $80 per 750 ml bottle.
Laphroaig
The 2018 edition of Laphroaig’s annual limited edition “Cairdeas” malt, Cairdeas Fino Cask, is 103.6 proof (51.8 percent ABV) and has a suggested retail price of $79.99. Also a limited release, Laphroaig 28 Year Old is a full bodied single malt Scotch whisky aged for 28 years in a range of different casks, then finished in sherry casks for its final 12 months. The suggested retail price is $799 for a 750 ml bottle.
La Pivón
A premium, authentic Spanish vermouth created in partnership with a producer in Madrid, La Pivón, released by 3 Badge Mixology, comes in Rojo and Blanco varieties. The suggested retail price is $29.
Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky
1910 Old Fine Whisky is the fourth and final expression released by Old Forester as part of its Whiskey Row Series, which first launched in 2014. The suggested retail price is $54.99 for a 750 ml bottle.
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve has released two different expressions as part of its fall Master’s Collection: Woodford Reserve American Select Oak (SRP $129.99) and Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon (SRP $129.99).
Tom’s Town Distilling Co.
Kansas City, Mo.-based distillery Tom’s Town has premiered a new custom art deco bottle and simplified brand name. In addition to the new art deco inspired bottle, a throwback to the Prohibition Era when the city was controlled by political boss Tom Pendergast (earning the nickname “Tom’s Town”), existing product labels have been updated to feature simplified names.
Hibiki Japanese Harmony Gift Pack
Created to celebrate the holiday season and the 30th anniversary of the brand, Hibiki Japanese Harmony holiday gift pack (suggested retail price $100) is a limited edition release from storied Japanese whisky label Suntory.
Johnnie Walker
Limited to just 100 bottles, The John Walker Masters’ Edition from Johnnie Walker is a triple-matured Scotch whisky blend from six rare whiskies that have each been aged for a minimum of 50 years and are drawn from distilleries that existed during the lifetime of founder John Walker (1805-1857). The product will have a 43.3 percent and a suggested retail price of $25,000.