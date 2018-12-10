Stash Tea Relaunches Holiday Tea Collection

Curl up with a cup of holiday cheer and experience the festive feeling of the season with Stash Tea’s redesigned holiday tea collection—four delicious, seasonally-inspired blends available this holiday season for a limited time at your favorite retailers or stashtea.com. Made from all-natural ingredients—and now Non-GMO Project Verified—these high-quality teas are great for gifting and sure to delight everyone on your list. Sip a warm and cozy cup as the perfect accompaniment to moments of merriment; trimming the tree, relaxing by the fireside, watching your favorite holiday movie, or hosting a gathering with your nearest and dearest.

Christmas Eve: Just liking curling up by the fire on a snowy Christmas Eve, this soothing herbal infusion of spearmint and sweet holiday spices warms from deep within.

Christmas Morning: Wake up to the excitement of Christmas morning with this bright breakfast blend of brisk black teas combined with a touch of jasmine.

Christmas in Paris: An aromatic herbal blend that will have you dreaming of winter magic in the enchanting City of Lights. Rich, chocolaty flavor is swirled with cool mint and a touch of lavender.

Holiday Chai: Made with premium black tea and warm spices, enjoy the classic holiday flavors of gingerbread and sweet rum in this festive take on traditional chai. Add a splash of milk and sugar for a creamy treat.

Stash Tea’s mission is to take tea drinkers on an exceptionally flavorful journey, doing what they love best—sharing happiness, one cup at a time. Stash partners with farmers and suppliers who also believe that “doing it right” means more than just creating great tea; it’s sourcing the best all-natural ingredients with you and the planet in mind. As a Certified B Corporation, Stash Tea is proud to be part of a movement of companies that believe in the power of using business as a force for good.